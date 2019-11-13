Camelon boss lauds team after they do the treble over Linlithgow Rose

Gordon Herd hailed his Camelon side’s character after they came from behind to snatch victory once again, recording a third straight win over Linlithgow Rose this season.

Sean Slaven had given the Rose an early lead but the Mariners turned the game on its head in the second half thanks to Jordan Herron and a Alan Docherty penalty.

Camelon v Linlithgow (pictures: Alan Murray)

The victory stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games and keeps them second in the East of Scotland Premier Division, and Herd was full of praise for his side after their fightback.

He told the Falkirk Herald; “I was delighted. I don’t know many Camelon sides that have beat Linlithgow Rose three times in one season.

“We knew there was going to be a reaction after the last game [Camelon 5-1 Linlithgow] and fair play to Linlithgow they came out of the traps fast and deserved to be ahead at half-time.

“But we sat the players down and said to them to focus on what they were doing. They upped the tempo and Linlithgow couldn’t really live with us second half.

Camelon v Linlithgow Rose

“They were 1-0 down to Dundonald, 1-0 down to Linlithgow and they have come back and won both games, and that is testament to the character of the boys in this dressing room.

“A lot of teams at the start would have probably had us bottom six but we knew within the squad we’re a top six side. The response has been magnificent. The dressing room atmosphere is brilliant, it’s probably one of the best, if not the best I’ve been in.”

Camelon were in action last night in the East of Scotland Cup semi-final against League Two side Edinburgh City (after the Herald went to print). On Saturday they face a trip to East Lothian to face struggling Musselburgh.

Herd said: “Musselburgh is the bigger game. They’ll be fighting and scratching to get three points. If we want to be in the mix we need to win games like this. We didn’t have a good time down there last season, we probably owe them one.”