Camelon boss Herd: We know we can do better

Camelon boss Gordon Herd admitted they weren’t at their best as they beat Sauchie 3-1 last weekend to keep in touch with leaders Bo’ness United in the East of Scotland Premier League.

Alan Docherty, Conor McKenzie and Greg Skinner got the goals for the Mariners as they maintained the four-point gap at the top before the top of the table clash against United next week.

Herd told the Falkirk Herald: “It was a good result but it wasn’t a great performance.

“The main thing is we got the victory but we didn’t reach the standards these boys have set.

“It’s a young squad so there’s going to be inconsistency from time to time.

“We scored goals at the right time when we were under a bit of pressure.

“The match could have been 8-4 our keeper has made a few good saves. But winning games when you’re not at your best is a sign of a good team.”

Camelon played a bounce match this week against the Scottish Amateur FA select team and also are set to face Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale at Little Kerse on December 10.

Herd stated the importance of having every one ready to be able to stand in.

He said: “We’ve got a squad of 21 so we organised a friendly midweek to give some much needed game time for some players.

“We’ve got another friendly against Lothian Thistle coming up on December 10 and that will help to keep the boys ticking over.”

Camelon face Dalkeith Thistle on Saturday in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup third round. The Midlothian outfit are second in Conference B.

Herd said: “The cup has been pretty kind to us so far. We picked up a few trophies last season and this weekend we are away to lower league opposition.

“They will raise their game and we will have to be at it. I’ll think we’ll mix it up on Saturday. The guys have got to earn themselves a place in the team and we will train and then make a decision.”