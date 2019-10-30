Camelon boss Herd: Linlithgow win should give the boys belief

A crushing 5-1 win over Linlithgow Rose should give Camelon a morale boost going into “one of the toughest games of the season”, says boss Gordon Herd.

An Alan Docherty hat-trick inspired the Mariner Mavericks to a win on Saturday, and fulfilled the declaration of the Carmuirs Park management team, who had been telling the second-placed squad they are more than capable of surprising the East of Scotland League.

Picture by Alan Murray

Next up is a trip to Dundonald Bluebell though, and the manager is wary – but still confident.

Herd told The Falkirk Herald: “It was one of the best performances of our time as a management team here.

“A lot has been made of how poor Linlithgow were and I think it has been a little lost how well we did ourselves. We asked the boys for a 90-minute eprformance because they’d been playing for 60 or 70 minute spells previously, and still doing well, but we wanted a performance for the entire game, and they delivered.”

It maintained ther Mariners’ pace at the top of the league as they hang onto the tails of league leaders Bo’ness uNited who also won at the weekend – only less convincingly.

Picture by Alan Murray

Herd added: “We are Camelon. No-one is expecting us to win the league and it’s a long way to go. We are second and that’s great but it’s only November.

“However we have been telling the players they are capable of performances like Saturday all season and we’ve had the belief in them and I think now, after the Linlithgow game they are believing it themselves.

“We are not getting carried away though, as I said it’s still only November.

“We have Dundonald on Saturday and they have flown under the radar – if they win their games in hand they will be right up there. We are cautious but confident because on our day we believe we are a match for anyone and look to take Saturday’s game forward. But I think it will be one of our toughest games of the season.”