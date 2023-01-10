Camelon boss hails side's togetherness and praises wonder-strike after six-pointer Shippy win

The Mariners 2-1 victory at home moved them four points clear of the relegation spots in the East of Scotland First Division, and sent their Fife opponents back into the bottom three places at the same time.

Camelon boss Stewart Kenny told the Falkirk Herald he believes the side has turned a corner despite recent setbacks.

He said: “We lost three big players including our talisman in Mitch Taylor recently to other clubs and people probably wondered where we would go from that point on. But actually, in all honesty, Saturday was the first match in my tenure that I felt the group had a genuine togetherness about them on the pitch.

“It was a right good team performance against a decent Shippy team and it wasn’t pretty on the eye at times, but we dug in there and fought off some severe pressure. I’ve been asking for character and I got that and three points.

"We have another tough game coming up against Rosyth on Saturday and they are only five points above us now. We are getting closer to where we want to be, far away from the bottom. We are close to being in a decent position.”

On striker Baird’s sensational winner, Kenny said: “He was quiet throughout the game in all honesty. You have to remember Euan has been out for 16 months and was only playing in his second game since returning from that knee injury.

“That is three goals in two games for him now. He popped up with a moment of real magic, there is no other way to describe it. It was special, you see goals like that sometimes, but not in our situation, that on, and for it to actually single-handedly win a match.

Camelon Juniors' Euan Baird celebrates after scoring a stunning late winner for his side against Burntisland Shipyard (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

“It was a goal worthy of winning a World Cup final yet alone an East of Scotland match.”

A video of Baird’s goal has already notched over 200,000 views on Camelon’s social media channels.

“Our young media team do an amazing job, all for nothing, and it is really appreciated by myself, the players and club,” Kenny added. “They are really young guys who just love following the team and they are full of talent. What they produce for us is outstanding and they are at every game and training session.”

