Camelon boss Gordon Wylde on trio of penalties, Dunbar's title win and his aim for next campaign after final day defeat

Camelon Juniors boss Gordon Wylde says his team played “exceptionally” well on Saturday afternoon against Dunbar United, despite losing out 2-1 – with the three points crowning the hosts East of Scotland First Division champions.
By Ben Kearney
Published 30th May 2023, 00:17 BST- 3 min read

Mariners hitman Jamie McAllister put Wylde’s side ahead in the first half, but an 81st minute equaliser and a stoppage-time penalty won the match for the East Lothian outfit.

Dunbar also missed from the penalty spot twice before eventually grabbing the goal to make it 1-1 at New Countess Park.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, boss Wylde said of his side’s performance: “It isn’t in my nature to sit in and it wasn’t any different on Saturday, we went out to try and win the match and we certainly gave it out best shot.

Camelon Juniors lost 2-1 to Dunbar United as their East of Scotland First Division campaign concluded on Saturday (Pictures: Kristopher Dowell)Camelon Juniors lost 2-1 to Dunbar United as their East of Scotland First Division campaign concluded on Saturday (Pictures: Kristopher Dowell)
Camelon Juniors lost 2-1 to Dunbar United as their East of Scotland First Division campaign concluded on Saturday (Pictures: Kristopher Dowell)
"I want to have attacking players on the pitch, and I want to build the play up and that is how we started the match.

“Dunbar have a fantastic set-up and it made for a really good game, the pitch was immaculate and it was like rocking up at Hampden Park.

"They had 600/700 supporters at the game and what an atmosphere it was on the day, it felt bigger than our level, that’s for sure.

“There were three teams in with a shout of the trophy but it felt like the big game was here, and they even had the actual title already at the ground, so someone must have thought they were winning it.

“It was an odd game in that they had three penalty kicks. I don’t want to go into it too much but certainly the third one looked soft.

"Simon (White) has jockeyed their player and he has just fallen down.

“There may have been contact but it didn’t look much. The other two were pretty soft looking too.

“It was a cup final for them and we certainly turned it into that with the way we played – our goal to open the scoring was outstanding.

"Jamie McAllister is a special player and he should be playing at a way higher level.

“He managed to beat three guys with complete ease and it was a great finish from him.

“In the second half, they squeezed up and managed to get the result but we did exceptionally well and it is another match that shows me that we aren’t far.”

Wylde reckons if his side play like they have done in the final quarter of the campaign, then the Mariners can have real aspirations of making back into the Premier Division at the second time of asking.

This season saw Camelon finish in 11th spot on 37 points from 30 outings, only nine points above the relegation placings after dropping down to the second tier last term.

The boss added: “If I can bring in three or four players on top of what we have, then I think we can give the league a real go next season.

"Listen, it will be difficult with the likes of Whitburn and St Andrews coming up plus Oakley and Blackburn coming down. We won't be far away going off the past eight weeks. You can see we are building something.

"We had a great support travel through from Camelon and you look at Dunbar and I think doing what they have done this season, the way they have gone about things, it is something we are close to being able to do.”

