Camelon boss Gordon Herd says Linlithgow win was "special"

Camelon boss Gordon Herd (right) says Saturday’s 2-0 win over Linlithgow Rose was “special”, but not because he put one over his former side.

The Mariners boss was delighted to beat a team of the Rose’s quality, insisting these are the standards he wants to set going forward.

He said: “I would say beating any team like Linlithgow is special.

“It’s the mentality that we are trying to get into the boys, that we should be competing with teams like them.

“I wouldn’t say it’s extra special because it’s my old team, it’s just we have beaten a quality team and we deserved it.”

Camelon attracted their biggest crowd of the season for the East of Scotland league fixture, with first half goals from Alan Sneddon and Kieran Anderson sending them level on points with the league leaders at this early stage.

The 415 crowd at Carmuirs Park helped the players, according to Herd.

He added: “It can affect you one of two ways – you can go into your shell or it can spur you on and it seemed to spur us on.

“The feedback we are getting from the game from some newbies that were there has been excellent.

“It’s stuff like that can attract people through the gate, how we played.”

On Tuesday, Herd’s side travelled to Fife to take on a Kelty Hearts side that comfortably disposed of East Stirlingshire at the weekend.

The Mariners boss has been impressed with Kelty, and hopes to learn from what they are doing.

He said: “It was to give boys game time but to avoid a meaningless friendly where we don’t learn anything.

“It was against a really good Kelty side. I am really impressed with them.

“They give us a bit of a doing, to be fair, but that is the level that we have got to aspire to be.

“They were in our position four or five years ago.”

Camelon are preparing for another cup tie this weekend as they face Heston Rovers, with Herd not taking their opponents lightly.

“They’ll be hard-working, they’ve got pace about their side and they are well organised. We will treat it like any other game.”