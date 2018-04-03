Camelon apply to join East of Scotland league

Camelon Juniors have confirmed they intend to leave the Junior football and join the Scottish senior football pyramid.

In a statement from Carmuirs Park last night, the Mariners confirmed they had bid to move to the East of Scotland League. The closing date for applications was Saturday, March 31.

Could Camelon's Carmuirs Park host East of Scotland games in the near future?

The future of junior football is somewhat up in the air with many clubs seeking to move in a similar direction and the majority of sides voting almost two-to-one to admit the entire Junior realm into the senior structure.

This would give access to the senior leagues via the Lowland League.

Chairman Eric Henry’s statement on the club website said: “Earlier this month the club took the decision to apply to join the pyramid by submitting an application to the East of Scotland League. It’s not a decision we came to lightly but after carefully evaluating the financial options and considering our footballing ambitions, it was felt this was the best way to secure the clubs long term future.

“We are also applying for a club licence in order to be a full SFA member. Being a licenced club has obvious benefits with participation in the “Big Scottish Cup” being one of them. I’m sure that will be something all of us will look forward to.

Camelon Juniors chairman Eric Henry. Picture Michael Gillen.

“There is a great deal of work to be done in order to achieve our aims, and work will begin next week at our ground to ensure we meet the criteria for being a member club.

“The decision of taking our place in the 6th tier of Scottish football has been embraced by all at the Club and we are looking forward to a new chapter in our great history.