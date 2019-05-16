Camelon aim for trophy number three with a Tranent trip

Camelon Juniors are searching for trophy number three of their maiden East of Scotland League campaign when they travel to Tranent to face Spartans in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup final this Sunday.

The Mariners won the Alex Jack Cup, beating Broxburn 1-0, which took them into another final – the South & East Cup Winners Shield final. In that final, Camelon gained access to next season’s Scottish Cup with a 4-0 victory over Bonnyton Thistle.

Camelon management with the Alex Jack Cup.

And now they are searching for trophy number three of the campaign.

Last Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose, which manager Gordon Herd described as “workmanlike” and “pleasing”, has led them to this final against Lowland League outfit Spartans.

The match was originally planned to go ahead on a Thursday but, at the request of Spartans, has been brought forward to this Sunday, at 2pm.

Manager Gordon Herd was pleased with that decision: “I don’t think a Thursday night is a proper occasion for a final.

“We’ll get a better crowd on the Sunday and won’t have to worry about rushing away from work.”

As always, Herd was keen to point out that his team can beat anyone on any given day, but he is aware that Spartans, who finished fourth in the Lowland League, will provide good opposition.

“It’s a good test for us against a right good side. Three trophies and promotion isn’t a bad season. There won’t be any other teams collecting three other trophies this season. If we can get another trophy on Sunday it’ll be a really good season.”

Camelon’s victory over Bonnyrigg also ensured their place in next season’s East of Scotland (aka City) Cup semi-finals, where they will face Spartans, Berwick Rangers and Edinburgh City.