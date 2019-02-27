Camelon 3 Heriot-Watt 0: Comfortable win for Mariners over students

Camelon kept up their immense record against teams outwith the top four in the league on Saturday, with a 3-0 victory over Heriot-Watt University.

The Mariners, in 12 matches, are yet to drop a point against teams below them in the East of Scotland League Conference ‘C’ and that record was rarely in trouble on Saturday.

Heriot-Watt have taken no points from the top four in the league this campaign.

An early goal from Alan Docherty was added to by late strikes from Alan Sneddon and substitute Kieran Anderson to ensure Camelon remain level on points with Jeanfield Swifts in fourth place.

Manager Gordon Herd says this particular record highlights his side’s impressive consistency.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “I think we are the only team in the top four that have not dropped points against the lower teams.

“It’s quite pleasing and, although the performances haven’t always been what we would like, we have got to maybe strip it back and think that we haven’t dropped any points.

“Although we are disappointed to be where we are in the league, we haven’t tripped over against any of the lower teams which is quite pleasing in itself.”

Saturday was another relatively straightforward victory, against a Heriot-Watt side that still have a chance of reaching the league’s top five.

“We started really well, better than previous weeks,” Herd said.

“Second half we tended to slow it down a wee bit, but three goals and no goals against – we can’t have any complaints.

“Heriot-Watt are not far off of being the best of the rest and I would say it puts them to bed for the rest of the season.”

Jordan Herron put in a man of the match display in the success, and Herd had praise for his midfield man.

“Jordan is one of those guys who goes about unnoticed, but his contribution to the team is excellent and we miss him when he’s not there.

“He gets his foot on the ball, he hardly wastes a pass and he is probably one of our unsung heroes.”

This weekend, Camelon are in King Cup second round action as they face Blackburn United – who they have defeated twice in the league this season, 4-1 away and 3-2 at home.