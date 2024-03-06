Calvin Miller on finding a goalscoring touch this season and Sean Mackie's 'brilliant' display at Cove Rangers

05-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. ABERDEEN. COVE. Balmoral Stadium. Cove Rangers FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 27. SPFL cinch League One.

The winger was the Bairns matchwinner after climbing off the bench to earn his side the three points during the 1-0 victory, and heading into this Saturday’s trip to Stirling Albion, the ex-Celtic starlet vowed to keep finding the back of the net.

"That’s been the big thing for me this season,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “Coming to the club I was knew that I needed to start scoring more goals and assisting more. I set some targets and I have been really happy with how I have contributed so far. But I want to continue that going forward. We’re 17 points clear but we know the job isn’t done yet.”

On the Cove Rangers win, Miller added: “It was great result for us on a sticky pitch. I was delighted to come on and score. It was a great ball through from Sacky (Sean Mackie), who I thought was brilliant all night, and I managed to stick it away.