Calvin Miller on finding a goalscoring touch this season and Sean Mackie's 'brilliant' display at Cove Rangers
The winger was the Bairns matchwinner after climbing off the bench to earn his side the three points during the 1-0 victory, and heading into this Saturday’s trip to Stirling Albion, the ex-Celtic starlet vowed to keep finding the back of the net.
"That’s been the big thing for me this season,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “Coming to the club I was knew that I needed to start scoring more goals and assisting more. I set some targets and I have been really happy with how I have contributed so far. But I want to continue that going forward. We’re 17 points clear but we know the job isn’t done yet.”
On the Cove Rangers win, Miller added: “It was great result for us on a sticky pitch. I was delighted to come on and score. It was a great ball through from Sacky (Sean Mackie), who I thought was brilliant all night, and I managed to stick it away.
"The fans were brilliant and so many of them made the long journey on a Tuesday night and we really appreciate it. We knew we needed to bounce back after Annan Athletic.”