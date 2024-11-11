Calvin Miller on 'enjoying every second' at Falkirk, scoring run and Keelan Adams' sky-high potential

Calvin Miller celebrates scoring against Airdrie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Calvin Miller continues to ‘enjoy every second’ of playing for Falkirk after scoring his fourth goal in as many William Hill Championship outings last Saturday.

The ex-Celtic prospect, 26, sealed the Bairns’ 2-0 win over Airdrie to make it five strikes and three assists so far in the second tier this season for the table-toppers.

And that is despite having been move to the right wing from his preferred left sided attacking position.

"I am enjoying every second of it,” Miller said. "I am enjoying just playing well - it doesn't matter what position.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor up against Calvin Miller (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"You just want to nail that position down in the team because you can then gather a bit of consistency.

"We try to play out from the back and we try to play fast, attacking football.

"We can mix it up. If a team comes with a high press then we can go in behind.

"If a team sits off us - we can just go out and play. We have a structure and everyone knows their role.

"We've been building this group for two seasons now - we know what we need to do on the park.”

Miller’s clincher against Airdrie came from a trademark Keelan Adams’ cutback, and the winger was full of praise for how the attacking intent of the Bairns’ full-backs.

"It is exactly how we play; our wingers are inverted and come inside,” he said.

"I've managed to link the play, spin to get in the box, and you know that our full-backs will be high.

"Keelan is rapid and he is always putting those type of balls across the goal.

"I know to be in that area during those situations when he does that. And I've managed to get myself in front of the defender to score.

"That is four in four for me now. I am buzzing. It is a good wee run of form. I am in the right areas scoring goals.

"The gaffer actually had a wee go at me at half time because I should have been at the back stick in the first half to score.

"But then I managed to get myself in the box in the second half to score and make up for it.”

On team-mate Keelan’s impact this season, Miller added: "He has been a great find. He doesn't actually realise how valuable his assets are.

"His power and pace - he doesn't realise just how far he can go. He is doing brilliant and I am enjoying playing with him."