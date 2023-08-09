Callumn Morrison on his stunning strike against Annan and what is the key for Falkirk going forward

The Bairns kicked off their League 1 season with a 3-0 win over Peter Murphy’s team at home – with the ex-Hearts ace scoring the second goal of the match, curling home from 25-yards after collecting the ball in the middle of the park.

"I just got the ball inside and saw the space open up thanks to a great run from Ross (MacIver),” Morrison told the Falkirk Herald. “The manager keeps telling me to get the ball on my right foot and find the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been working on it throughout the week actually so it is nice to see it come off in the next game. I was delighted with the goal.

Callum Morrison celebrates his goal against Annan Athletic (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"I have my own target set for the season and that is me off the mark now. I probably could have had a couple more as I felt I should have had a couple of penalties – but you just need to shrug things like that off and not let it get to you.

"I want to better last year but the priority is to get out of this league and as long as we do that I will be happy.”

Looking back on Saturday’s match, Morrison admitted it would have been easy to feel frustrated with the way Annan Athletic set up, coupled with a pair of strong penalty claims that didn’t go his way in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He reckons keeping calm is the key quality needed for the Bairns this season if they are to go one better this time around and claim the league title.

He said: “We knew that they would come and sit in. They wanted to frustrate us for as long as they could. We said at half-time the goal would come and we were very calm in how we went about it.

“It was the same with Peterhead the previous week and we know teams will do this to us. We need to keep doing what we are doing. Being relaxed is key.”

Falkirk now travel to Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers this weekend in their first away trip of the new League 1 campaign.