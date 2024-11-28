Callumn Morrison on his Falkirk aim for the season and not having 'any luck at all'

Winger Callumn Morrison after scoring against EK (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Callumn Morrison reckons he can win a starting spot in the Falkirk team – despite his team-mates’ flying form in the William Hill Championship.

The winger, 25, scored off the bench during the 3-1 win at East Kilbride in the Scottish Cup third round on Monday night.

And after being blighted by a mystery illness and a number of frustrating niggles so far this season, Morrison says he is regaining fitness after having “no luck at all”.

"I have been out for a long time,” he told the Falkirk Herald. "It really has been stop-start for me and I just want to kick on now.

"The injury was one of them - you don't actually really know what was going on.

"I had nothing to work towards or anything like that.

"I just had to wait it out because it was an illness and you are just hoping that you feel better soon. It has been stop-start for sure.

"I've not really had any luck at all.

"Last week I missed out because I hurt my ankle.

"But I am back now and I am hoping to get back playing again in the team.

"I want to play every game. I am getting my fitness back up to speed now.

"The boys are flying, so it will be hard to get back in the team, but I am more than capable of doing it."

Morrison netted just his third goal of the campaign at K-Park, with his well-taken strike sealing the Bairns’ progression to round four of the cup.

It was a finish akin to the type he produced during last season’s PFA League One Player of Year Award winning, top goalscoring campaign.

On the cup win and his goal, he added: "We had plenty of chances in the first half - we really should have killed the game.

"But if you don't your chances then it can always come back to haunt you. Luckily, I got a chance and managed to put it away. I was delighted with it.

"It has been a long time since I scored a goal - I almost forgot what it felt like!

"It was great to have that feeling again of putting the ball in the back of net and hopefully I can kick on now.

"My last goal was against Dunfermline away from home back in August.

"I scored a penalty towards the end of that one. I got one against Stenny too in the league cup but they both feel so far away from now.”