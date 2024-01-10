Callumn Morrison on Falkirk's 4-0 thrashing of Paul Hartley's Cove Rangers, wanting his hat-trick and no ‘Invincibles' talk

Callumn Morrison says there is no chat yet of becoming Invincibles yet within the Falkirk squad – as he toed the party line that the group are taking it “one game at a time”

09-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Cove Rangers FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 20. SPFL cinch League One. Goal Falkirk, Callumn Morrison 7.

The on-form winger netted twice in the Bairns’ 4-0 thrashing of Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers on Tuesday night – with that result seeing Falkirk move 11 points clear at the top of League One – but he is only thinking about the trip to Edinburgh this weekend.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, he said of the 25 match unbeaten run and the Cove victory: "We’re taking one game at a time. You just keep going , we’d love to get to the Invincible stage, but that isn’t in our minds yet. You’d love to the season unbeaten but we haven’t spoken about that.

“We knew it would be a tough game. We knew once we got that first goal that the game would open up. They made it hard for us and got tight to me and Calvin (Miller). You know that Leon McCann’s delivery is great and I mixed it up a wee bit and went on my left. I like doing that and luckily it went in.

“I hadn’t scored in three games and I have standards that I set. So I wad delighted. Then for the second Nizzy (Aidan Nesbitt) did well to find me and I like hitting shots low and hard on the angle. I was hoping the gaffer would keep me on for the hat-trick!