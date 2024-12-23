Callumn Morrison on Dunfermline Athletic trip and 'relief' after scoring Hamilton matchwinner

Falkirk's Callumn Morrison at fulltime during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Hamilton Academical at The Falkirk Stadium (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Callumn Morrison admits being out of the Falkirk starting eleven has been a ‘different challenge’ after returning from a frustrating period out of action through illness.

The winger, who scored the Bairns’ only goal in the 1-0 win against Hamilton Accies last Saturday at home, has found himself unable to break back into the team so far with the likes of Ethan Ross and Alfredo Agyeman continuing to impress.

On his match-winning goal, he said: “It was a great feeling. It has been stop-start for me and I have so many set-backs.

“It was relief when it went in. Ethan (Ross) is so good at coming in the pitch and I knew that I should get ready to be in that position outside the box.

“I actually thought he was going to shoot. He has went to pass to Alfie (Agyeman) and it has come to me.

“I saw the space open up and I just thought ‘let’s hit the target’ and see if it goes in.

"We wanted to bounce back from Ayr and we did that. It is an achievement to go unbeaten at home in the league too.”

Last season’s top goalscorer and PFA top player award winner in League One, Morrison has only netted twice in ten Championship outings so far this term.

And he accepts that a spot in the Falkirk team isn’t going to just come his way unless he keeps on impressing when he is on the pitch.

“The boys have have flying,” he added. “It is different for to come off the bench but that is the challenge.

“I want to get back in the team and hopefully that (scoring) will put me in the mind for selection.”

The Bairns now travel to rivals Dunfermline Athletic this Friday, with the derby being shown live on BBC Scotland (kick-off 7.45pm).

Falkirk can go eight points clear at the summit before Livingston and Ayr United are in action on the Saturday.

Ahead of facing the Pars, Morrison added: “We know how much it means to fans to go out there and win. It means a lot to us as players too.

“It is a Friday night on the TV and we know how big it is. We’ll prepare for it and be ready.

"The fans are like an extra man for us. I said that last season I can say it again now.

"They lift us and the support they have given us has been amazing and hopefully they can keep turning out if their numbers.”