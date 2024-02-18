Callumn Morrison happy to hit 50 goal mark for Falkirk as he hails fans' impact after Hamilton Accies win
Goals from attacking trio Morrison, Ross MacIver and Calvin Miller secured a 3-2 victory for John McGlynn side’s over their nearest title challengers.
The three-goal opening half an hour blew away Accies, who did eventually make it a nervy finish after Ahkeem Rose’s double.
On his goal and the performance, Morrison said: “That was a big one for me. It was my 50th goal for the club. It was special and it was a big moment - it set the tone for the game and it got us going. I was delighted.
“We knew going into half time at 3-1 that they would throw bodies forward. We had to keep our discipline and try to hit them on the break.
"We didn’t want to change anything. It was similar to the game at their place (3-1 win in December).
“We probably tired a little in the second half and it gave them the advantage for a wee bit.
" But we created so many chances and it is great to be a forward-thinking player in this team, we create so much.
“We haven’t won anything yet. The manager (John McGlynn) keeps at us and tells us that all the time.”
And on the Bairns’ supporters, who turned out in their numbers for the top-of-the-table clash, Morrison hailed the positive impact the fans have had this season.
"There is a big difference this season,” he revealed. “The Ultras (in the Kevin McAllister Stand) get the place going and it makes a massive impact.
"You need that as a player, it gives you that extra bit of motivation. That extra ten percent can be crucial and it gives you that.
"When you are winning games this is a great place to be and we need to keep it like that.”