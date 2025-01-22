Callumn Morrison asks to leave Falkirk as winger is 'reluctantly' placed on transfer list

19-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Raith Rovers FC. Season 2024 - 2025. The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup 4th Round. Falkirk goal, Callumn Morrison 7.

Falkirk winger Callumn Morrison has handed in a transfer request, according to reports.

The Daily Record details Bairns’ chief executive Jamie Swinney confirming that the 25-year-old has asked to leave the club.

Morrison has only recently returned to playing regularly after a facing a tough start to the season owing to a long-term illness.

“We can confirm that the club has reluctantly agreed to a transfer request from Callumn Morrison,” Swinney said.

"Callumn has been a key player for Falkirk and we don’t want to lose him but we also have to respect the player’s wishes.

"Therefore, we would reluctantly consider any suitable offers for Callumn that would meet the club’s valuation.”

On social media website X, Swinney added: “Unfortunately it’s true. We did not plan to make this public knowledge but someone leaked it so we had to respond.

"John McGlynn will cover it over the next few days in interviews. Only credible and significant bids will be considered.”

Morrison joined Falkirk back in 2020 from Hearts and he was the Bairns’ top marksman last season – earning the PFA Player of the Year Award for League One.

The news come as a massive blow for Falkirk, with John McGlynn’s side having not won in three outings.

The winger does have around 18 months left on his current contract and it would take a significant transfer fee for Falkirk to let Morrison go this January.