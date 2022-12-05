Caledonian Braves 1-1 East Stirlingshire: Shire draw in Sandy Clark’s first game as boss since 2005

Clark (right) pictured while in his role as Dunfermline assistant coach alongside Allan Johnston (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The match at Motherwell’s Alliance Park on Saturday was the first time that vastly experienced former Partick Thistle, Hearts, Hamilton Accies and St Johnstone gaffer Clark 66, had managed a team since 2005 when he departed Berwick Rangers.

Clark watched Shire take the lead on 14 minutes when Connor Greene shot low into the net with his left foot after a partially cleared corner had been played back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Braves clinched a point on 50 minutes when Marc Kelly netted a penalty after a foul by keeper Ross Connelly.

“I’m pretty pleased overall,” Clark told ShireTV. “This morning I was saying to myself: ‘I’m not too sure what I’m going to expect today, what I’m going to get’.

"I know the boys worked really hard in training so that was a plus for me. I’m not sure yet the best shape for them etcetera.

"But the way I asked them to play and the way I asked for commitment, I can’t complain. They tried really hard to do what I asked them and they worked really hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a manager and a coach, then that’s as much as you can ask for.”

Clark admitted that his side’s overall performance was mixed, with some positives and negatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think maybe a draw was a fair result but I certainly tink there’s a lot to work on,” he added. "It’s a new group and I don’t know the league.

"I’m getting to know our players. I know them fairly well now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The majority, nearly all of them, I’m really pleased with their attitude in what they do.

"It’s now about trying to make us better, harder to beat, maybe more of a threat going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t know if Caledonian Braves are the best or worst team in the league, they’re obviously somewhere in the middle.

"We are far too close to the bottom end. So we have to be really aware of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I’m pretty sure if we continue with the same attitude as we had today then I think the only thing we’ll do is move up the way.”