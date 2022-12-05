Caledonian Braves 1-1 East Stirlingshire: Shire draw in Sandy Clark’s first game as boss since 2005
Sandy Clark’s managerial bow with East Stirlingshire ended in a 1-1 draw at Caledonian Braves in the Scottish Lowland Football League.
The match at Motherwell’s Alliance Park on Saturday was the first time that vastly experienced former Partick Thistle, Hearts, Hamilton Accies and St Johnstone gaffer Clark 66, had managed a team since 2005 when he departed Berwick Rangers.
Clark watched Shire take the lead on 14 minutes when Connor Greene shot low into the net with his left foot after a partially cleared corner had been played back in.
But Braves clinched a point on 50 minutes when Marc Kelly netted a penalty after a foul by keeper Ross Connelly.
“I’m pretty pleased overall,” Clark told ShireTV. “This morning I was saying to myself: ‘I’m not too sure what I’m going to expect today, what I’m going to get’.
"I know the boys worked really hard in training so that was a plus for me. I’m not sure yet the best shape for them etcetera.
"But the way I asked them to play and the way I asked for commitment, I can’t complain. They tried really hard to do what I asked them and they worked really hard.
"As a manager and a coach, then that’s as much as you can ask for.”
Clark admitted that his side’s overall performance was mixed, with some positives and negatives.
"I think maybe a draw was a fair result but I certainly tink there’s a lot to work on,” he added. "It’s a new group and I don’t know the league.
"I’m getting to know our players. I know them fairly well now.
"The majority, nearly all of them, I’m really pleased with their attitude in what they do.
"It’s now about trying to make us better, harder to beat, maybe more of a threat going forward.
"I don’t know if Caledonian Braves are the best or worst team in the league, they’re obviously somewhere in the middle.
"We are far too close to the bottom end. So we have to be really aware of that.
"But I’m pretty sure if we continue with the same attitude as we had today then I think the only thing we’ll do is move up the way.”
Third bottom Shire host University of Stirling in the league this Wednesday, December 7 with kick-off at 7.45pm. They also host Civil Service Strollers in the league this Saturday, December 10 with kick-off at 3pm.