'Quickest goal of my managerial career' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie on strike which gave BUs lead at Caledonian Braves after just five seconds

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie (Pic: Scott Louden)

Ryan Stevenson pounced on a defensive error to put the BUs ahead, before Braves applied plenty of pressure ahead of netting a second half equaliser through Jamie Walker to ensure this Scottish Lowland Football League encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

"It’s the quickest goal ever scored in my managerial career,” said Bo’ness boss Max Christie. “Like most teams, we played it wide and forward and Ryan’s got in and just passed it in the net so it was a great start.

"Ryan is playing well. He’s turning into one of the senior players in the club and I’m really pleased with him.

"After that goal they battered us. They were in full flow but our back four were resilient and we defended setpieces really well.

"They were playing training ground football if you like – they were popping it about lovely for a while.

"But we showed great spirit to keep belief and defend well.

"We knew they were not going to keep the level of performance they had for 90 minutes.

"After we lost the goal in the second half it was an even game and we might have nicked it.”

Christie – who at time of going to press was trying to strengthen his squad with the acquisition of two strikers – gets a break from the league this Saturday as his men visit Beith Juniors in the South Challenge Cup fourth round.

"Beith play at an incredible tempo with an incredible spirit,” he added. “They get the ball forward early and have got good players that don’t have overly constant patterns of play.

"A big strong team who play 4-4-2 with willing runners up front. They want to make you defend so we’ll need to be at it.

"We’re in two cups and we’re looking to go and keep the run going and see where it takes us.

"We’ve got a good side. If we get everybody fit we’ve got really capable players at the club.

"We just need to get a bit more luck with injuries.

"It was good to have Jamie McCormack back. We’ve still got Nicky Locke out, Danny Galbraith’s got a wee niggle in his calf and Zander Miller is back jogging so that’s a positive.

"If we get big players back on the park we’ve got a chance (in the cups).