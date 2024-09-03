Budding Bo'ness football coach scores Scottish FA Central Region Grassroots award

Bo'ness United CFC player and coach Jennifer Honeyford won the Best Volunteer in the Girls/Women's Football prize (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

A budding Bo’ness football coach has been singled out for local recognition for her dedicated and fun approach to volunteering.

Jennifer Honeyford, 17, claimed the Best Volunteer in the Girls/Women’s Football prize at the recent Scottish FA Central Region Grassroots Awards event for her role at Bo’ness United Community Football Club.

Honeyford, who coaches and plays for the Newtown Park-based team, is currently studying an HND in Sports Coaching and Development at City of Glasgow College – and she is hoping to forge a career coaching younger children.

"I love to coach,” she told the Falkirk Herald,” It brings me joy to see the kids I coach enjoy playing football and getting something out of the training sessions and matches.

"I am studying alongside my volunteering and the goal is to coach in the future for sure. The course I am doing will hopefully allow me to do that in a big way as it something I am really passionate about. I want to help kids develop their skills and have fun while doing it.”

Linlithgow Rose superfan Honeyford also admitted that picking up the top local prize was a “real honour” and something to remember.

"To win the award means so much to me,” she added. “It is an honour to have been chosen and it is great to be appreciated and recognised by the wider footballing community for doing something I love.”

Six grassroots awards were handed out for different volunteering categories at the yearly event, which took place at The Falkirk Stadium last Saturday.