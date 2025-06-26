Brown Ferguson on 'major blow' as new signing suffers injury during Stirlingshire Cup final

Stenhousemuir assistant manager Brown Ferguson admits losing summer signing Finlay Gray for an extended period would be a “major blow” for the Warriors.

The midfielder, 23, joined the Ochilview club from Dumbarton as Gary Naysmith’s first summer signing having been a long-term target.

He was forced off during the Warriors’ 3-1 loss to Falkirk on Tuesday night in the Stirlingshire Cup final, and after being taken to hospital, it was confirmed that he has suffered a broken collarbone.

“He got into the game at the right times and you can see what type of player he is,” Ferguson said after the match. “He showed that ability and appetite to work hard too. The downside is that he has had to go to hospital after taking that hit before going off. He has landed awkwardly. That could be a major blow.”

Brown Ferguson and Gary Naysmith (Photo: Michael Gillen)

​Ferguson was pleased with his players’ effort and attitude on the night despite the scoreline.

The Warriors got a goal back in the second half through their trialist substitute Josh Walker, formerly of Queen of the South, and managed to stifle Scottish Premiership-bound Falkirk for long spells.

“I think we have to be happy with the performance,” he said. “The first goal was poor from our point of view but the second was a wonder-strike and the third was a bit of luck. Outwith the goals, they didn’t cut us open too much, although they did have the ball for most of it. Our defensive shape was good and we did carry a threat too. It was a superb run-out considering we’ve had three training sessions so far. We showed immense application.”