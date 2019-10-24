Brown Ferguson: Linlithgow Rose hails 'dream draw' against big guns Falkirk

New Linlithgow Rose gaffer Brown Ferguson has hailed the ‘dream draw’ of landing League One high flyers Falkirk at home in the William Hill Scottish Cup third round.

A likely packed out Prestonfield will host the Bairns’ visit on Friday, November 22, in a classic ‘David v Goliath’ tie being screened live on BBC Scotland.

“We couldn’t have got a better draw,” Ferguson told the Journal and Gazette.

“You are ideally looking for a home tie which we got.

“And Falkirk are arguably the biggest club in the draw and it’s a local derby.

“With the TV interest in it and the nature of the tie it can only raise the profile of the club and gives the players a chance to showcase what they can do.

“It is a fantastic tie which will hopefully bring in a bit of income to the club.

“I’m delighted with it and it’s certainly one to look forward to.”

Linlithgow booked their place in round three with Saturday’s hard fought 2-0 win at Lowland League University of Stirling, with Tommy Coyne scoring both Rose goals.

“I thought the Uni were a wee bit fitter and sharper than ourselves,” Ferguson added. “That was no surprise given their age and training programme.

“They tried to keep the ball pretty well, they edged the first half and we edged the second half.

“Our experience and know how was the difference. I’m really pleased to get the result, get through to the next round and start as manager in a positive way.”

Linlithgow – currently eighth in the East of Scotland Premier Division – could do with kickstarting their league campaign by getting three points from this Saturday’s fixture at second placed Camelon.

Ferguson is confident that his players can focus entirely on league duties for the next month before taking on Falkirk in the big cup tie.

“I don’t think the players’ minds will be distracted from league games by thinking about the Falkirk match,” he said. “It is a carrot for the players over the next four weeks. If they want to be part of that Falkirk game then they will need to be performing well every Saturday.

“We want to make inroads in the league because we’re a few places behind where everybody wants to be.”