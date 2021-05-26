Brown and Dishington leave East Stirlingshire
East Stirlingshire players Sean Brown and Jamie Dishington have left the club after signing deals elsewhere.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 10:08 am
Striker Brown, 23, will make the move up the leagues to East Fife having impressed during his loan spell at the League 1 club at the end of last season.
He made ten appearances for the Bayview club and netted one goal.
Midfielder Dishington, 24, returns to previous club and Shire’s Lowland League rivals The Spartans.
Like Brown, he spent the past few months out on-loan after joining League 2 side Edinburgh City.
During his first spell at Ainslie Park he made 164 Lowland League appearances and scored 40 goals for the club he had been with since youth.