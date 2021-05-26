Brown and Dishington leave East Stirlingshire

Jamie Dishington has returned to previous club The Spartans

Striker Brown, 23, will make the move up the leagues to East Fife having impressed during his loan spell at the League 1 club at the end of last season.

He made ten appearances for the Bayview club and netted one goal.

Midfielder Dishington, 24, returns to previous club and Shire’s Lowland League rivals The Spartans.

Like Brown, he spent the past few months out on-loan after joining League 2 side Edinburgh City.