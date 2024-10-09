'Brilliant' - Dundee loanee Luke Graham is loving life and game-time at Falkirk FC
The 20-year-old centre-back joined the Bairns on loan last month from Tony Docherty’s side with Coll Donaldson sidelined – and he has started the last three Championship outings.
Speaking to Falkirk TV after Tuesday’s night’s clean sheet against Livingston, he beamed: “I’m really happy with my performances so far but I am even happier that I am playing in a really good side that is helping me gain valuable experience.
“It has actually been an easy transition (from Dundee). The lads have been brilliant with me as have the coaching team.
“I already knew a fair bit about the guys having played against them last season for Montrose so that made it even easier.
“I so thankful that he (John McGlynn) been trusting me. I am just happy to get the chance to play.
“The main reason I went out on loan was simply to games week in week out.
“We lost my first match but we have picked up again and got four points of out six which isn’t bad.”
The Bairns’ 0-0 draw with Livingston sees them now top the Scottish Championship by a point heading into Saturday afternoon’s trip to Partick Thistle.