Brian Kinnear: Scottish Cup semi-final tie hasn't been a distraction for Falkirk
West Ham loanee Brian Kinnear says Falkirk’s upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle hasn’t been a distraction to the side, and that it isn’t to blame for their recent poor run in League 1.
The Bairns lost in midweek 2-1 to Edinburgh to take their form to just one league win in seven outings going into a tough trip to Alloa Athletic on Saturday.
Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, the goalkeeper said: “We were all disappointed with the result because it wasn’t the one we wanted. As a team, I don’t think we played well enough.
“I haven’t been here from the full season, but I would take the manager’s word on it (on John McGlynn saying it was the side’s worst performance of the showing), but certainly since I’ve been here – it was the worst showing by far.
“We have massive games coming up and we need to bounce back quickly. Alloa is a really tough game and we need to be up for it, as they will be too.
“Three points are so important going into the play-offs so we get second place and of course with the Scottish Cup semi-final coming up too.
“We were in the changing room trying to figure out why we played so badly. I wish I could tell you why but I honestly don’t know. I don’t think what we are doing on the pitch is wrong. The effort and desire to win is there.”
On the upcoming semi-final tie, that takes place next Saturday at Hampden Park, kick-off 12.15pm, he said: “I wouldn’t call it a distraction. If anything it motivates you more and you want to stay in the team for that reason. I don’t think you can put our recent form down to that.
“Everyone wants to keep a jersey and that will be no different against Alloa with the cup semi coming up.”