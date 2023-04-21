Brian Kinnear: Scottish Cup semi-final tie hasn't been a distraction for Falkirk

The Bairns lost in midweek 2-1 to Edinburgh to take their form to just one league win in seven outings going into a tough trip to Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, the goalkeeper said: “We were all disappointed with the result because it wasn’t the one we wanted. As a team, I don’t think we played well enough.

“I haven’t been here from the full season, but I would take the manager’s word on it (on John McGlynn saying it was the side’s worst performance of the showing), but certainly since I’ve been here – it was the worst showing by far.

West Ham loan goalkeeper Brian Kinnear in action for Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We have massive games coming up and we need to bounce back quickly. Alloa is a really tough game and we need to be up for it, as they will be too.

“Three points are so important going into the play-offs so we get second place and of course with the Scottish Cup semi-final coming up too.

“We were in the changing room trying to figure out why we played so badly. I wish I could tell you why but I honestly don’t know. I don’t think what we are doing on the pitch is wrong. The effort and desire to win is there.”

On the upcoming semi-final tie, that takes place next Saturday at Hampden Park, kick-off 12.15pm, he said: “I wouldn’t call it a distraction. If anything it motivates you more and you want to stay in the team for that reason. I don’t think you can put our recent form down to that.