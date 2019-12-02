Brechin 1-2 Stenhousemuir: Warriors stop the rot

Stenhousemuir took the plaudits following a narrow 2-1 victory against Brechin City at Glebe Park.

With the Warriors coming into the match on the back of three straight league defeats and City not having collected a win since September, it was a vitally important match for both sides.

Stenny went in at the interval 1-0 up thanks to an Alan Cook goal.

And although City equalised through Ryan McCord, five minutes after the break, a terrific goal from Dylan Dykes with 20 minutes remaining consigned the Glebe Park men to a sixth straight league defeat.

The result opened up an eight-point gap between the sides, with Stenny playing Elgin on Tuesday.

Brechin threatened first when McCord had a half-chance after just four minutes but his shot was blocked by the visitors defence before Dykes blasted over at the other end.

City were having slightly the better of things in those opening stages but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when Cook drilled a blistering drive into the net with the aid of slight deflection.

This goal spurred the Warriors on and they now began to dictate proceedings having the majority of pressure and possession. Botti Biabi came close in the 27th minute when his shot was blocked and seconds later a fierce drive from Cook was turned round the post by McMinn.

City started the second half on the offensive and it took them just five minutes to level the score-line as on-loan St Johnstone youngster Olly Hamilton raced past Jordan Armstrong and swung in a cross for McCord who headed strongly past Graeme Smith in the Stenny goal.

As the half wore on, both sides were pushing forward in an effort to clinch the winning goal and it was the Warriors who prevailed.

Armstrong delivered a good cross into the box for Tiffoney who played in Dykes and he wasted no time in curling a right-foot drive into the top corner of the net.