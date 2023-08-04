The midfielder quickly signed on the dotted line for the Bairns after leaving Stark's Park, although his deal wasn’t officially confirmed until two weeks after alongside fellow Raith star Tom Lang.

"I’m enjoying it,” he said of his time so far at Falkirk. “It is a great club and set up. Of course, being back with John McGlynn and Smudger (Paul Smith) was a big pull too as I love my football under them. It is just like being at Raith Rovers in terms of how he goes about things. My best spell in football was with them.

“I love my football here already and it is very similar. We’ve played some good stuff so far in the Viaplay Cup – the brand of football is great. Even against Partick Thistle, I thought we looked like the Championship team.

“He knows how to treat players, when you are doing well he really tells you that and makes you feel on top of the world. His feedback is very precise and he shows you things on video. Every blade of grass is covered.”