Brad Spencer on his coaching ambitions and 'stuff of dreams' chance to help Falkirk claim invincible tag

The third tier champions come into trophy day on the back of two draws but they will be backed by a record home crowd since the Brockville days, with over 7,000 home fans packing out the Falkirk Stadium as their heroes look to become immortals.

And Spencer, son of former Scotland, Chelsea and Everton striker John, says that the team have been targeting an unbeaten season since the turn of the year.

“Once it hit Christmas time, once we played everybody once or twice, we looked at the teams and thought we could possibly do this,” he admitted.

"I said if we got through February, I think it was quite a tough month if I remember correctly, we had maybe Hamilton, Cove away, I said if we got through that unbeaten then we would be in a very good place to do it.

"We obviously went on to have one left game now with the possibility to do it as invincibles. To go unbeaten in any league is incredible, obviously things can happen in a game, we have seen recently a red card early doors, you can go to some tough places and it is pouring of rain and the wind is ridiculous and things just don’t go your way.

"So to be at this point after 35 games is honestly it’s stuff of dreams.

"One more game, we just need to keep focused, Alloa will be a tough game so if we prepare right like we will then go out and start the game well we have got a right good chance.

"If we can continue to win, take the feel good factor into next year, into pre-season, and just keep a winning mentality in the team would be brilliant.”

The midfielder, 27, who has been nominated for the PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year award, also revealed that he has had one eye on his future after hanging up the boots – and that if he does ever become a manager, he’ll be using John McGlynn’s style of play as a starting point.

“I am starting the C license at 28, I think it is a good age to start it. I didn’t want to get in too early, I wanted to focus on my football,” he said. “But I am starting it now. I am looking forward to it, it is something I want to do. In the next step of my career I can see myself going into being a good manager hopefully one day.

“I think you can take things from every manager that you have worked with, the gaffer there is probably going to be a lot I take from him when I got into management or into coaching.