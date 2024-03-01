Brad Spencer on Falkirk's 'perfect' changing room and how a League One title triumph can be a Championship springboard

21-10-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. STIRLING. Forthbank Stadium. Stirling Albion v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 10. SPFL cinch League One. Second goal Falkirk and the winner by Brad Spencer 8.

The Bairns’ midfielder, 27, reckons that the current squad has the perfect balance to it, and that under boss John McGlynn, they are in great shape as they close in on the title.

Falkirk head into Saturday’s home match against Annan Athletic 16 points ahead of nearest challengers Hamilton Accies with just 11 matches remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the current group, Spencer says it is one of the best changing rooms he has been invovled in.

“It is right up there,” he revealed. “I had a great second year at Raith Rovers also under the gaffer and what we did in the Championship was really special. I’ve said that to the boys in our dressing room already – we went right up and did so well, even with Hearts in the league, because of the team spirit we have that sort of feeling here too.

“We went away to Tynecastle and won and picked up some massive results that season. You can really use winning the League One title as a springboard.

“There is no reason that we can’t follow that and really kick on if we secure this this league title. We have the talent to do it. But the most important thing is that we have great characters and that has been proven this season by how well we have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You come in with a smile everyday but you are also pushed. You want to play every minute but you know if you drop even a little bit then you don’t play.”

He added: “The gaffer is so focused on details and you know everything about the opponent. Against Annan this weekend, we’ve had a full video session looking at watching them; looking at their strengths and weaknesses, how the goalkeeper plays out, all of that stuff. You go into a game knowing just about everything.