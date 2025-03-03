Brad Spencer on Falkirk's 'flat' showing against Accies and tough Airdrie challenge

Falkirk midfielder Brad Spencer with team-mate Liam Henderson (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk midfielder Brad Spencer admits Falkirk were “flat” against Hamilton Accies on Saturday, and that the only positive was a “good point” considering how poorly they played.

The Bairns secured a 2-2 draw in South Lanarkshire thanks to Alfredo Agyeman’s 90th-minute leveller – but the performance over the 90 minutes left a lot to be desired.

Liam Henderson headed home the opener after 21 minutes but Falkirk didn’t look comfortable in and without possession and they found themselves down 2-1 at the break.

“The only positive thing we took from Saturday was it was a good point in the end,” Spencer said.

“It was a really poor performance from us from start to finish. The two goals we conceded were really poor on our part.

“That’s something we will need to sharpen up on for Airdrie. These things happen, it’s not an easy league.

“Accies are a decent team. It shows anyone in this league can take points off anyone.

“But I don’t think we were really at it. We weren’t ourselves at Hamilton.

“At half-time, we said: ‘Let’s try and get something out of the game’.

“We created a couple of half chances, then we were a bit flat after that.”

Spencer, who is likely to stand-in as captain at Airdrie after Coll Donaldson came off injured at Hamilton, hailed Agyeman for his role in bagging a point.

He added: “Alfie (Agyeman) showed a great attitude when he came on, he was different class and I’m delighted he got his goal.

“I was hoping he could’ve got a winner right at the end but that obviously wasn’t meant to be.

“What you can do when you come on and do that is put yourself in the manager’s thoughts.

“He did that, so credit to him. Miller and Gaz also helped spur us on. We’re going to need our full squad for the next couple of months.

“It’s a long season, it’s tough. It grinds you. Especially going through he winter months it’s hard.

“That’s why the gaffer brought bodies in during the window to try and kick us on.

“We did that for a bit but found ourselves in a bit of a sticky patch on Saturday. Hopefully we can put that right against Airdrie.”

On the trip to Rhys McCabe’s side, who sit bottom of the William Hill Championship table, Spencer reckons it will a “tough game” despite Airdrie’s league position.

“Airdrie have a lot of players back. I know they had a lot of injuries at the start of the season,” he said.

“We’ve beaten them twice but it’s definitely going to be a tough game away from home.

“Rhys will have them right up for it and that’s something we need to be aware of.

“Results matter more than anything come this point in the season but we had an opportunity against Hamilton we didn’t take.

“There’s been a couple of times this season that’s happened. We have another big chance come Tuesday, it’s a positive this game comes so soon.

“It’s time to put it right now.

“We’ve always shown a lot of good character in this team, ever since I came to the club.

“We’ve put our shoulders back, put our chest out and taken things head-on.”