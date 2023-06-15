Brad Spencer: Former Raith Rovers star joins Falkirk as second signing of the day

The 27-year-old midfielder made just shy of 50 appearances over a four spell at the Kirkcaldy club – and also played for Dumbarton, Forfar Athletic and Kilmarnock.

Spencer was a key cog in the middle of the park for Rovers’ League One winning team back in the 2019/20 season under John McGlynn’s stewardship.

“Brad first caught my eye a few years back when he was at Forfar,” boss McGlynn said. “Both myself and Paul know him well and he did a great job for us at Raith Rovers. He’s a central midfield player who can go from box to box, he can build the game, he’s got a great passing range and he’s got a bit of dig about him as well. He’s got a good engine, lots of energy.

Ex-Raith Rovers ace Brad Spencer has signed for Falkirk (Photo: SNS Group)