Brad Spencer: Former Raith Rovers star joins Falkirk as second signing of the day
The 27-year-old midfielder made just shy of 50 appearances over a four spell at the Kirkcaldy club – and also played for Dumbarton, Forfar Athletic and Kilmarnock.
Spencer was a key cog in the middle of the park for Rovers’ League One winning team back in the 2019/20 season under John McGlynn’s stewardship.
“Brad first caught my eye a few years back when he was at Forfar,” boss McGlynn said. “Both myself and Paul know him well and he did a great job for us at Raith Rovers. He’s a central midfield player who can go from box to box, he can build the game, he’s got a great passing range and he’s got a bit of dig about him as well. He’s got a good engine, lots of energy.
“He’s got great experience and has been excelling in the Championship for the past four years. I’m delighted to have him here. He’s going to be a big asset on and off the pitch as he’s got a great personality and he’ll be good in the dressing room. I’m sure he’s going to do well.”