The centre-half has found himself a starter at the back after beginning the season on the sidelines and then the bench due to injury.

And ahead of this weekend’s match, he said: “It does take away a little bit of the pressure. You aren’t wanting them coming here with a chance to do that. The truth is that it could have been the case however and that is down to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is the biggest game in the calendar and it is the one you want to play in – we want to put things right on Saturday and it has of course been on everyone’s minds.

Brad McKay fends off Clyde's Kyle Doherty (Photo: Alan Murray)

“We still have so much to play for and this is a chance to get that win over them because in truth I think we have thrown away so many opportunities all season long. When they have dropped points we have too and we have made it easy for them to win the title. We have slipped up too many times.

“Going into these final matches, we need to find some momentum again and get back to scoring goals and playing the way we can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the million dollar question in terms of how we fix that again. Everyone is asking that question and we want to find the answers.

“We don’t want this season to turn into a nothing season and all of hard work to mean nothing.”

McKay goes for goal from a corner kick against Kelty Hearts (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Speaking about his own campaign, McKay said he feels “confident” again on the pitch after a horror first season at the Bairns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I found myself out of the team earlier on in the season and by the time I had got back from injury – we were playing so well that it was hard to get back into the team.

“I had to work hard and I feel like I have deserved this chance again in the side, I am playing some good stuff and I feel confident again on the pitch, back to how I was previously.