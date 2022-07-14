Brad McKay: Being a boyhood Jambo made that win against Hibs even sweeter

Brad McKay says he savoured beating a top-flight side on Tuesday night and that being a boyhood Hearts fan made it that little bit sweeter.

By Ben Kearney
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 1:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 1:51 pm

Falkirk defeated Lee Johnson’s Hibernian side 1-0 in group D of the Premier Sports Cup to go top, Aidan Nesbitt’s first-half header sealing that shock victory.

“I nearly burst the net at the end with the last one,” McKay explained looking back on his last-ditch defending, including three on-the-line clearances. “Thankfully I didn’t or I would have been right in the Hibs end.

“Growing up as a Hearts fan, I got a bit of stick from them throughout the game. It made it that bit sweeter.

Brad McKay celebrates the 1-0 victory against Hibernian after the full-time whistle on Tuesday night (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I gave them a bit back after the game, rightly so, but they weren’t too happy about it.

“Making clearances like that is a great feeling for a defender and that is us yet to concede a goal.

“Clean sheets are a place to start and the manager is big on it. This is us without Liam Henderson and Coll Donaldson too, so it all bodes well.”

However, the former Hearts centre-back believes the challenge now for the Bairns squad is to replicate those performance levels in the final two group matches against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and Clyde.

Brad McKay's last-ditch clearance to deny Christian Doidge

The 33-year-old added: “It is easy to get up for a game that is live on TV against a big team with the place bouncing. We need to perform in the same manner against the other teams in the run-of-the-mill-games.

“Most teams will do to us what we did tonight – sit back and soak up pressure.

“It has been a great start for us. Bonnyrigg isn’t an easy place to go. The pitch is sloped and I saw them play last season. They are at home and I won’t disrespect them because they will fancy themselves to really challenge us.

“Clyde is another one that we can’t overlook. It isn’t a given.

Finn Yeats and Brad McKay combine to clear the ball off the goal line

Looking back on his much-maligned campaign last term, he says he will do all he can to win over Bairns supporters.

McKay said: “Personally, last season I felt I didn’t do myself justice, and I want to show the fans what I can really do.

“It was an amazing night and the supporters were brilliant. That is what I know the Falkirk fans can do.

“I played here before joining and being on the losing side wasn’t much fun.”

Brad McKay celebrates the 1-0 win at the end of the game in front of the Hibs support
