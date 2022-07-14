Falkirk defeated Lee Johnson’s Hibernian side 1-0 in group D of the Premier Sports Cup to go top, Aidan Nesbitt’s first-half header sealing that shock victory.
“I nearly burst the net at the end with the last one,” McKay explained looking back on his last-ditch defending, including three on-the-line clearances. “Thankfully I didn’t or I would have been right in the Hibs end.
“Growing up as a Hearts fan, I got a bit of stick from them throughout the game. It made it that bit sweeter.
“I gave them a bit back after the game, rightly so, but they weren’t too happy about it.
“Making clearances like that is a great feeling for a defender and that is us yet to concede a goal.
“Clean sheets are a place to start and the manager is big on it. This is us without Liam Henderson and Coll Donaldson too, so it all bodes well.”
However, the former Hearts centre-back believes the challenge now for the Bairns squad is to replicate those performance levels in the final two group matches against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and Clyde.
The 33-year-old added: “It is easy to get up for a game that is live on TV against a big team with the place bouncing. We need to perform in the same manner against the other teams in the run-of-the-mill-games.
“Most teams will do to us what we did tonight – sit back and soak up pressure.
“It has been a great start for us. Bonnyrigg isn’t an easy place to go. The pitch is sloped and I saw them play last season. They are at home and I won’t disrespect them because they will fancy themselves to really challenge us.
“Clyde is another one that we can’t overlook. It isn’t a given.
Looking back on his much-maligned campaign last term, he says he will do all he can to win over Bairns supporters.
McKay said: “Personally, last season I felt I didn’t do myself justice, and I want to show the fans what I can really do.
“It was an amazing night and the supporters were brilliant. That is what I know the Falkirk fans can do.
“I played here before joining and being on the losing side wasn’t much fun.”