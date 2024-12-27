Box office Bairns set for even more TV time as BBC Scotland increase SPFL Championship coverage

DUNFERMLINE, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 27: BBC Presenter and ex-player James McFadden (R) during a William Hill Championship match between Dunfermline and Falkirk at KDM Group East End Park, on December 27, 2024, in Dunfermline, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

John McGlynn’s table-topping Falkirk are set for even more TV time – with BBC Scotland agreeing a new broadcasting deal with the SPFL.

The Bairns, who top the William Hill Championship table ahead of tonight’s trip to Dunfermline Athletic, are being shown live on terrestrial television with the East End Park clash being shown on the Beeb.

And even more Falkirk fixtures can now be selected for live broadcast, with up to 30 live games a year being allowed, an increase of ten from the previous campaign.

The new arrangements are add-ons to the original deal between the BBC and SPFL that runs until the end of the 2028/29 season.

A new lower-league weekly highlights show for the best of the action from the Championship, League One and League Two will also be shown,

Beginning in January, the highlights programme will be available on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app each Monday during the season, showing the likes of district side Stenhousemuir.

BBC Scotland head of commissioning Louise Thornton said: "It's great news for audiences that we've secured the rights to show more live matches and provide a new highlights package.

"The BBC Scotland channel has been the home of live Championship matches on Friday nights since 2019 and we're delighted this additional agreement with the SPFL allows us to cover even more games from this exciting league."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: "It is fantastic to expand our partnership with the BBC to show even more live William Hill Championship games.

"The league is renowned for its incredible excitement and drama and having up to 30 games broadcast live each season from the William Hill Championship is great news for Scottish football fans.

"For the past two seasons, our social media team have done a terrific job producing an excellent highlights programme, available on YouTube.

"We are delighted that BBC Scotland will be taking over responsibility for that programme in the new year. This is great news for fans wanting to catch up with all the best action from across our leagues."

Falkirk sit five points clear at the top of the second tier and will be hoping to be eight clear ahead of second-placed Livingston’s clash at Raith Rovers tomorrow.

McGlynn’s box office Bairns have already enjoyed a considerable amount of TV coverage this term – and four of Falkirk’s next six outings are being broadcast.