Botti Biabi won’t give up on football dream after release from Swansea City

Stenhousemuir striker Botti Biabi insists he won’t give up on his football dream after his Swansea City setback, writes Craig Turnbull.

Biabi started out at Falkirk and followed in the footsteps of Jay Fulton and Stephen Kingsley in joining the Swans in 2015.

He played in under 21s, under 23s and had a couple of loan spells, but was unable to break into the first team littered with world class stars and was released earlier this season.

Now he’s plying his trade in League Two with Stenny. It’s a far cry from the facilities and stature of Swansea, but Biabi says he hasn’t given up hope and is looking to get his career back on track with the Warriors.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “It’s difficult, there are world class players in those teams. It’s been a difficult step but one that I had to take. It never worked out but I’m not the type to hang up my boots and give in.

“I just keep going I love football, I need football. I’ve came to Stenhousemuir and the fans have shown me all sorts of love so I’m loving my time here.”

Despite the setback and being released Biabi believes he has grown as a player and learned so much from the experience.

He said: “I feel I’ve become a better from being at Swansea, 100 per cent. There’s a lot of top players there. I was playing with Premier League players like Gylfi Sigurdsson and Leroy Fer and I was training with them week in, week out and learning from them.

“It was just good being around those types of people and how they approach the game. Oli McBurnie is my friend as well. He’s a good player, Scottish and a striker and you learn from those types of players. Football is all about just improving every step you take and see what happens.

“I just use everything I can from that experience to bring it here.”