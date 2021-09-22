'Both red cards were ridiculous' - Bo'ness United manager Max Christie hits out at refereeing in 2-2 Scottish Cup draw at Wick Academy

Max Christie has blasted decisions to red card two of his players at Wick

BU aces Greg Skinner and Jamie McCormack both saw red – but video footage of the incidents seems to prove that both dismissals were extremely soft and Bo’ness were appealing them as we went to press on Wednesday.

"The two sendings off were ridiculous refereeing decisions,” Christie said. “It’s not the case that my team are behaving badly.

"It was a one on one with Greg, there was a challenge, Greg has landed on their player and the ref thinks he’s stamped on him. It’s innocuous.

"For the second one, Jamie’s been sent off for a tackle 25 or 30 yards outside our box.

"The ref was saying it was a goalscoring opportunity yet we’ve got three other defenders who are shoulder to shoulder catching up.

"The opposition bench and my bench, we were all just shaking our heads.

"We are hopeful that with evidence, the decisions will get overturned.”

Bo’ness went 1-0 down on 20 minutes against the team sitting 14th in the Highland League when a Wick corner was missed by the BU rearguard and headed in at the back post.

But the BUs were level by half-time as Zander Miller headed home after a free-kick had been swung in from the left.

Following Skinner’s hugely controversial dismissal for his innocuous challenge, Wick netted when the resultant free-kick from the left was headed in to go 2-1 up.

The 10-man BUs levelled with 20 minutes to go when Matty Flynn converted a cross at the back post following a breakaway and cross by Miller from the left.

Despite McCormack‘s late sending off, Bo’ness managed to hold out for a replay.

"We really fancy our chances in the replay,” Christie said. "Obviously we’ll need to be at our best but we’re looking to get the win.