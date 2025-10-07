Boss Tam Scobbie assesses injury ravaged Camelon Juniors' latest win

With now recovered captain Jason Walton back watching from the Moore Equipment Hire Stadium stand five weeks after he stopped breathing upon suffering a fit on the pitch before an away Scottish Cup tie against Wigtown & Bladnoch, Camelon Juniors recorded a 3-0 home win over Glenrothes last Saturday to make it a perfect eight league wins out of eight this season.

Camelon gaffer Tam Scobbie, speaking to club media post match after an own goal and Ross Kavanagh’s double earned a win which has the Mariners second in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division, one point behind leaders Jeanfield Swifts who have played two games more, said: “I think it's been a real, real tough week for us. If you were seeing the game today with the players that were available, you could see that we're kind of a bit thin on top with some guys picking up knocks.

"Even the ones on the bench were there just to sit on the bench because they were struggling with a bit of injury, so it's good to get the three points.

"It was a good day's work. It was really difficult to play with the wind that was swirling quite a bit, but I thought we played some good stuff.

Tam Scobbie (left) watching his injury ravaged side beat Glenrothes 3-0 (Pics Michael Gillen)

"Glenrothes came here, sat in good shape and forced us to try and break them down, which we did at times.

"I just thought we looked a wee bit laboured in the first half, a wee bit off it in terms of some of our first touches were a yard in front of us and some of our decision making wasn't as good as it's been.

"But we're really happy with the three points and we've got a decent performance in the second half as well, so it turned out to be a comfortable day.

"We'll need to look after the boys going into next week (an away South Challenge Cup third round tie against Johnstone Burgh which kicks off at 2pm this Saturday) and really help them recuperate, get prepped and ready to go."

Jason Walton watching Camelon, having recovered from on pitch collapse five weeks ago

Scobbie said that the addition of under-20s players to his squad is vital just now, given the number of injuries Camelon have had to endure.

He added: “I think it shows you that there's opportunities there for guys that are doing well in the 20s to step up when needed.

"The character they have shown in every game has been incredible.”