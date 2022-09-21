Boss Harvey wants to transform Camelon's cup form into league points
Camelon Juniors manager Johnny Harvey wants his side to take their ‘excellent’ cup performance levels into the league campaign.
By Ben Kearney
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:34 pm
On Saturday, his side beat Highland League side Strathspey Thistle 5-0 in the Scottish Cup first round.
Now they face Dunipace at home on first division duty this weekend looking to add to just one league win so far this campaign.
He said: "We played really well on Saturday but have to carry that into the league now, our start hasn’t been good enough despite the cup performances. We beat Dunipace 4-1 here not too long ago so we can do it. The division is tight and a few wins can go a long way.”
The Scottish Cup second round draw paired Camelon away to SPFL side Elgin City.