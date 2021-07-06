Bookies make Cove Rangers favourites for League 1 title as Falkirk start at 4/1

Paul Hartley's Cove Rangers are the bookies favourite to win League 1 this season

Scottish bookies McBookie.com opened betting in the outright market for cinch League 1 on Tuesday with Falkirk starting as joint second favourites.

The Aberdeen side, who finished last season in third place behind champions Partick Thistle and runners-up Airdrieonians, can be backed at 9/4 to lift the trophy by the end of the season.

Falkirk start at 4/1, the same price as the two new boys in the division Alloa Athletic and Queen’s Park.

The Wasps have built up a new look squad after their relegation from the Championship last season which features former Bairns Mark Durnan and Conor Sammon.

Meanwhile, the Spiders are predicted by some to be dark horses in the title race and also feature former Falkirk players Michael Doyle, Bob McHugh and Peter Grant in their squad.

Despite finishing as runners-up last seasons, Airdrieonians start at 9/1 while fellow play-off contenders Montrose are 14/1.

East Fife may gain some interest in the market, after failing to make the top half split last season they will be hoping to improve but a play-off spot will be the main target for the Fifers who can be backed at 22/1.