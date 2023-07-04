Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 0-3 Falkirk: Callumn Morrison stunner helps seal friendly victory

04-07-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BONNYRIGG. Bonnyrigg Rose FC v Falkirk FC. :(Pictures by Michael Gillen)

In what was the Bairns second pre-season outing in front of fans, with the first a 2-1 victory over Civil Service Strollers last week, first-half goals from Morrison and Gary Oliver and a late strike from Scott Honeyman ensured it was two from two for John McGlynn’s men.

Unlike last Tuesday night, it was a quick start from Falkirk who looked to dominate and get on the front foot, with Ola Lawal going close in the opening minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His strike was caught sweetly but just missed the target after Gary Oliver’s neat pass inside found the midfielder.

04-07-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BONNYRIGG. Bonnyrigg Rose FC v Falkirk FC. :(Pictures by Michael Gillen)

The League Two hosts then had their own foray forward, with the attacking trialist firing wayward after being played in behind the Bairns backline.

Soon after, Lee Currie tested young goalkeeper Owen Hayward with a free-kick that forced the stopper to divert the ball onto the post.

In what was an entertaining match, Finn Yeats then went close for the visitors with an effort from range just missing the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk opened the scoring on 24 minutes through Gary Oliver, who got the final touch on a dangerous Sean Mackie cross to divert the ball home.

04-07-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BONNYRIGG. Bonnyrigg Rose FC v Falkirk FC. :(Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Only two minutes after that, the Bairns raced into a two-goal advantage with Morrison netting from range.

Lawal’s direct running caused trouble for Robbie Horn’s team all night long, and he won a free-kick, with Morrison then calmly placing the ball into the postage stamp.

After the break, Falkirk made a number of chances as they looked to give the squad minutes ahead of the upcoming Viaplay Cup group stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Calvin Miller was close to finishing off a well-worked solo move when was found himself one-on-one after beating Reis Peggie. However, he failed to find the back of the net, shooting just wide.

Coll Donaldson then should have done better with a header in the box from a deep cross from Brad Spencer. The centre-half rose highest and looked odds on to score – but he could head straight into ex-Falkirk stopper Paddy Martin’s hands.

Falkirk then had another chance go begging when Lawal’s curling effort was saved by Martin after neat play out wide.

They got their third goal in the 90th minute when youngster Scott Honeyman did well to covert in the box after Jordan Allan’s effort crashed off the post and back into play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a couple of nervy moments at the back as the match wore on, it was a solid showing from the Bairns – and an improvement on last week’s performance.

Teams

Falkirk: Hayward, Yeats, Lang, Donaldson, Mackie, Spencer, Lawal, Oliver, Morrison, Agyeman, MacIver.

Subs: Hogarth, Sinclair, McCann, McKay, Miller, Carroll, Walker, Allan, Honeyman.

Bonnyrigg: Martin, Mailer, Martynuik, Young, Murray, Currie, Gray, McGale, Peggie, Doan, Trialist.