Bonnyrigg Rose 2-1 Falkirk: Bairns unbeaten run ends after Scottish Cup fourth round exit to League Two side
Bradley Barrett’s stoppage-time winner saw Robbie Horn's men inflict a first defeat on Bairns since late July in all competitions after a turgid 90 minutes that were certainly shaped by the New Dundas Park surface, which just about passed a pitch inspection beforehand that morning.
But the truth is simply that the hosts played to the conditions better than John McGlynn’s side – with two set-piece goals Falkirk’s downfall once again, much like last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Edinburgh City.
Bonnyrigg got off to the perfect start after just four minutes when a cross wasn’t dealt with by the Bairns’ backline, allowing Conor Doan to tap home from close range with goalkeeper Sam Long and his backline not covering themselves in glory.
The visitors then looked to grab a goal back, and they nearly did ten minutes later when Calvin Miller cut back and crossed to the back post for Aidan Nesbitt – but the midfielder didn't quite get the purchase he was looking for as his effort sailed past Paddy Martin’s goal.
Up the other end, Barrett forced Lincoln City loanee Long into a decent stop one-on-one while home favourite Keiran McGachie trundled one wide soon after.
On the half hour, Falkirk grabbed an equaliser out of nothing when Finn Yeats picked up the ball out wide and launched in a deep cross, with Liam Henderson darting into the penalty box to head home low past Martin.
The visitors then took control of the match leading up to the break. Miller tested ex-Falkirk goalkeeper Martin with a free-kick while Callumn Morrison should have done better when he found himself one-on-one after a mix-up at the back.
Martin then pulled off a stunning diving save in injury-time to deny Morrison’s well-struck curling effort from the edge of the box.
In a turgid second half, chances were few and far between for both sides. Ross MacIver, who was a doubt leading into the match, saw an effort cleared off the line by Neil Martynuik early on while Morrison also saw another long range effort clawed wide by the impressive Martin.
Bonnyrigg nearly took the lead with twenty minutes to go when MacIver’s scuffed clearance in the area directed the ball into the top corner – but Long somehow managed to sort his feet and keep the ball out.
The Midlothian hosts did however find a late goal, which proved to be the matchwinner, during injury-time when another corner kick caused havoc in Falkirk’s backline.
The ball found its way to Angus Mailer and his goalbound effort was flicked in by Barrett, who sealed the fourth tier sides place in the fifth round draw while also ending the Bairns quite incredible run.
Teams
Bonnyrigg Rose: Martin, Mailer, Young, Martyniuk, Peggie, Stewart, Currie, Doan (4’), Gray, Barrett (94’), McGachie.
Subs: Jarvis, Wardell, McGale, Watson, Osalolor, Connolly, Andrews.
Falkirk: Long, Yeats, Donaldson, Lang, McCann, Henderson (30’), Spencer, Nesbitt, Morrison, Miller, MacIver.
Subs: McGinn, Allan, Agyeman, Oliver, Bisland, Lawal, Ross, Mackie, Hogarth.
Referee: Graham Grainger.
Attendance: 1,801.