Bo'ness United's Michael Gemmell: We used wind advantage superbly in 5-1 win

Bo’ness United assistant boss Michael Gemmell was delighted to see his players use a strong wind at their backs to their advantage in the second half of last Saturday’s 5-1 Scottish Lowland Football League romp at Caledonian Braves.

Trailing to a Lennon Walker goal, the game was turned on its head just before half-time when Braves’ Jack Brown was sent off for a second yellow card and Ali El-Zubaidi levelled after Tom Grant’s cross from the resultant free-kick.

The BUs then scored in the second half through Kieran Mitchell (2), Roan Fitzpatrick and Tom Grant to move onto 20 points from 12 matches in fourth place.

“I thought in the first half we played some decent stuff,” Gemmell told club media. “They had a couple of chances with the wind at their backs so we probably had to defend a wee bit more.

Michael Gemmell's BUs used wind to advantage (Pic Alan Murray)

"We had a wee bit of fortune before half-time with the sending off and then we score from the resultant free-kick which puts us in the ascendancy.

"We then came out with a man advantage and the wind at our backs. But we have had that many times where we don’t necessarily go and break them down. Teams just sit in, you maybe try and force the play, you play long.

"We didn’t do that. We emphasised to start playing through the lines and get the ball wide. I thought some of the goals we scored were real quality and we could have added a couple more.”

United visit The Spartans in League Cup Section B on Friday before hosting Clydebank in the league next Tuesday.