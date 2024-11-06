Bo'ness United will always go all out for the win, says manager Stuart Hunter

Midfielder Ryan Stevenson is congratulated by his Bo’ness United team-mates after levelling things up against Caley Braves last Saturday afternoon at Newtown Park (Photo: Alan Murray)

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter says his side won’t change how they approach things despite being “sucker-punched” for the third time this Scottish Lowland Football League season.

The Newtown Park outfit lost 2-1 late on to then-leaders Caley Braves at home last Saturday after levelling the match in the second half through Ryan Stevenson.

"It was frustrating,” Hunter admitted. “We had a foothold in the game, especially during the second half. First half, there was nothing in it really.

“We were the stronger side in the second half and I honestly felt that when we equalised there was only one team that was going on to win it. I made a change to try and go and win it.

Bo'ness United lost out late on to Caley Braves last Saturday in the Lowland League (Photo: Alan Murray)

“They get a goal from a bit of stramash at the end and it was just one those things. But that has happened a few times this season now, where we have been on top and pushing only for it to go the other way.

“That is the third time this season that we have been sucker-punched. It is a tough one because it is maybe to a lesson to be happy with what you have got but that isn’t what the players are like.

“And it certainly isn’t what I am like either – we want to win games. Going for the three points was the right call for me and I can’t commend the boys enough for the performance against the team flying.”

Eighth-placed Bo’ness were also in action on Tuesday night, drawing 1-1 with Berwick Rangers at home. Louis Kennedy equalised with five minutes remaining.