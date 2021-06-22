Bo'ness United to kick off Lowland League season against Rangers B as Shire travel to Gala

East Stirlingshire will kick off their season against Gala Fairydean Rovers on July 17 (Pic: Archive/Roberto Cavieres)

The fixtures for the new campaign were released on Tuesday with other exciting opening day encounters, all taking place on July 17, including Bonnyrigg Rose welcoming Celtic B to New Dundas Park and Berwick Rangers hosting Caledonia Braves.

United travel to Dumbarton’s C&G Systems Stadium, which will be the home ground for Rangers B for the season, as they provide the first test for the young Gers in their one off season in the fifth tier.

Meanwhile, Shire will kick off the campaign with the reverse of the fixture which ended their 2020/21 Lowland League season after it was cut short due to Covid-19.

The Borders’ side left the Falkirk Stadium with a a 2-2 draw on December 16.

Both United and Shire then have their first homes games of the season the following midweek with Bo’ness hosting Gala on Tuesday, July 20, and Shire welcoming Vale of Leithen on Wednesday, July 21.

Derek Ure’s side round off July with the following fixtures: Rangers B (H) Saturday 24, Berwick Rangers (A) Tuesday 27 and Cumbernauld Colts (H) Saturday 31.

The remainder of the opening month for Max Christie’s men is as follows: Dalbeattie Star (H) Saturday 24, Edinburgh University (A) Tuesday 27 and Vale of Leithen (A) Saturday 31.

Having faced the new Rangers B side in their opening matches, United will face Celtic B at Newton Park on Saturday, August 7 while Shire take on the young Hoops at Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium, their home ground for the season, on Saturday, November 3.

This season’s festive fixtures see United host Gretna 2008 on Boxing Day while Shire travel to Civil Service Strollers.

Then, on New Year’s Day, the two sides will meet each other for the first of two league encounters at The Falkirk Stadium.

Shire and United were supposed to head-to-head over the festive period twice last season but those fixtures were never played as the season was ended just a few weeks prior.