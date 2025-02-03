Bo'ness United through in Lowland League Cup after hard-fought Albion Rovers win

Bo'ness United defender Michael Travis goes in for tackle up against Albion Rovers' Dom McMahon (Photo: Ciaran Reid)

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter hailed his side for earning back-to-back clean sheets after sealing a spot in the final eight of this season’s Park’s Motor Group Lowland League Cup.

The Newtown Park team secured a hard-fought 1-0 at Albion Rovers on Saturday afternoon thanks to Kieran Mitchell’s deft header from a first-minute corner at Cliftonhill.

And the BU then held on despite immense pressure from Sandy Clark’s side, who threw everything at the visitors’ resolute backline as the game went on.

"My main frustration this season has probably been that we haven’t kept enough clean sheet," Hunter admitted. “But that is two in a row for us now.

Albion Rovers ace Alex McCaw is marshalled by the Bo'ness United backline during Saturday's Lowland League Cup tie (Photo: Ciaran Reid)

"When we’ve faced periods of sustained pressure this season, we’ve conceded cheap goals or made mistakes.

"But today again, much like Gretna (1-0 away win in the Lowland League), the guys threw themselves in front of everything and tracked every runner.

"Michael Gemmell must have ran 15km in the middle of the park. When you put that type of effort in, and do the basics right, the rewards are usually there for you.

"If we keep defending like that, and show little bit of quality up top, then we can have a strong end to the season and finish as high up the league as we can.

"It is a realistic aim for us to reach that top five and see if that brings any rewards for the start of next season.”

Bo’ness now await the draw for the second round with a handful of ties taking place this midweek. and club icon Hunter says the goal for this side is to try and win the competition.

He said: “I’ve been at Bo’ness a long time. The expectation is that you win things at this football club.

“Winning the Lowland League is a big undertaking. That is a difficult task. For us, we are looking at the cup competitions and thinking we can win them.

“We want to go as far in this cup as we can because lifting silverware is lifting silverware. With the disappointment of going out of the Junior Cup, this is what we need to go for now.”

The BU now host Hearts B this Saturday at home as they return to Lowland League action.