Bo'ness United: Testimonial game for club stalwart

The match, against a ‘Scotland Seniors’ select side, will be held on Thursday, June 2, with a 7.30pm kick-off, at Newtown Park.

Having played for the club for over ten years, the centre-back, now 39 years old, has played a part on and off the pitch this season.

A spokesperson for the club said: “His starting 11 is currently being pulled together, with a few well-kent faces in there.

Stuart Hunter on the touchline when he took charge of the side (Picture: Scott Louden)

“The gate price will be £5 for all. There will be a presentation before the game, and the community club’s boys and girls will be having a kickabout at half-time.

“Food and refreshments will be available too.

“Come along and support a Bo’ness stalwart and a tremendous player for the club if you can.”

In what was United’s first full campaign in the Scottish Football Lowland League, he made a number of appearances due to the club’s injury crisis.

Earlier this month, he also took charge of the side in their Lowland League Cup semi-final and led them to a 2-1 victory over local rivals East Stirlingshire to send them into the final.

United manager Max Christie says Hunter is exactly the type of person you want to have around and that he deserves to be honoured.

He told us: “He’s been at the club a hell of long time and he has been a fantastic player for us throughout my time here and before.

“When you look at the history of the club as a whole, he has to go down as one of the best players to have played for Bo’ness.

"To be honest, he really could have played at a much higher level, but that just goes to show the passion he has for the club and the commitment he has made to stay here.

“When he took the team recently, I had no qualms about it because he is a leader and he is someone you can trust.

“I’ve got him here with me because he is a safe pair of hands.

“Everything that is good about the club is partly down to him in some way.

“He always gives his all, and for the younger players we have here at the club he is the perfect role model.