After the entire Scottish Lowland Football League and East of Scotland Football League card for last weekend was wiped out by persistent snowfall, Bo’ness United got back into competitive action on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t to be a happy return as they crashed 3-1 at home to University of Stirling in an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round tie.

The students took the lead after just seven minutes at Newtown Park when Ben Heal slotted home after a Ciaran McAninch pass.

It was 2-0 after 24 minutes when Shea Scally scored with a deflected shot after home keeper Musa Dibaga had punched the ball out to him following a corner.

Trailing by two goals at half-time, United’s performance improved after the interval and they pulled a goal back after 71 minutes when Ryan Porteous converted a Tom Grant pass to reduce the arrears to 2-1.

Stuart Hunter’s side’s quest to find a late equaliser saw Grant force a superb save from Uni keeper Yan Gromov Godik after a cross by substitute Kieran Mooney.

The BUs then did find the net again following a stoppage time corner but the referee disallowed the ‘goal’ for an infringement.

And Stirling Uni duly sealed their win when substitute Thomas Vonk converted a James Stokes pass.

Bo’ness United, fourth in the Lowland League with 31 points from 16 matches, return to league duties this Saturday when they host fifth-placed Tranent in a game which kicks off at 3pm.