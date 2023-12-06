Bo'ness United: Stuart Hunter's team knocked out of East of Scotland Qualifying Cup by University of Stirling
The students took the lead after just seven minutes at Newtown Park when Ben Heal slotted home after a Ciaran McAninch pass.
It was 2-0 after 24 minutes when Shea Scally scored with a deflected shot after home keeper Musa Dibaga had punched the ball out to him following a corner.
Trailing by two goals at half-time, United’s performance improved after the interval and they pulled a goal back after 71 minutes when Ryan Porteous converted a Tom Grant pass to reduce the arrears to 2-1.
Stuart Hunter’s side’s quest to find a late equaliser saw Grant force a superb save from Uni keeper Yan Gromov Godik after a cross by substitute Kieran Mooney.
The BUs then did find the net again following a stoppage time corner but the referee disallowed the ‘goal’ for an infringement.
And Stirling Uni duly sealed their win when substitute Thomas Vonk converted a James Stokes pass.
Bo’ness United, fourth in the Lowland League with 31 points from 16 matches, return to league duties this Saturday when they host fifth-placed Tranent in a game which kicks off at 3pm.
Tranent are currently just one point behind United in the table with two games in hand.