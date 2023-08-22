Bo'ness United: Six wins a row for Newtown Park side as they hit seven in cup tie

Under club legend and new gaffer Stuart Hunter, the BU have so far won all five of their opening Scottish Lowland Football League outings, putting them at the top of the fifth tier table.

On Saturday, BU handed opportunities to a number of fringe players as they took a break from league action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought it was a good performance,” manager Hunter said. “It was a new venue for us and the weather played into the tie with the wind. It was one of those sort of matches that you have to earn the right to play in, you cannot turn up and simply expect to win because you are in a higher division.

"I managed to shuffle the team around too and the first half was excellent after the opening ten minutes. I knew that would happen as the guys had to get their bearings and get used to the conditions.

"Overall, I have to be pleased with the performance and we are through to the next round which is all that matters. I am sure for the ones who came into the team, playing in a big win will have been a confidence boost too.”

On the day, BU’s goals came from Kieran Mooney (2), Finlay Malcolm (2), Tom Grant, Keir Macaulay and captain Lewis McArthur.

The Newtown Park side host league newcomers Albion Rovers on Wednesday night as this newspaper goes to press as they look to continue their unbeaten start.