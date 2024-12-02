Bo'ness United simply didn't turn up, admits boss Stuart Hunter after Scottish Cup exit

Bo'ness United boss Stuart Hunter (Photo: Alan Murray)

Stuart Hunter admits his Bo’ness United side simply “didn’t turn up” against Musselburgh Athletic on Saturday after being dumped out of this year’s Scottish Cup at the third round stage.

The Newtown Park side travelled to the East of Scotland Premier Division leaders as the higher-ranked Lowland League team – but they were well-beaten on the day with Lucas Stenhouse’s first half leveller only a consolation during the 3-1 defeat.

"It is easy to be disappointed after the fact – we just didn’t have enough players turn up on the day unfortunately,” BU legend Hunter said.

“And when you are going to an atmosphere and environment like that for a big Scottish Cup game with a decent crowd then you will fall short.

"They were up right up for it, as you would expect. I think there will be more than a few regrets from our guys that they didn’t manage to get through the tie. It is one of those games you look back in years to come.

“Musselburgh fully deserved to win the tie and I wish them all the best in the next round and hopefully they get a cracking tie.”

The BU currently sit eighth in the table heading into December, and after securing a top three finish last season, Hunter says his side’s current performance levels ‘aren’t acceptable’.

“We are going through a spell right now where inconsistency is hurting us,” he added.

“We aren’t stringing together results like we did last year and we need to back to basics. I look at myself too – I am carrying a full review of what we do at training and things like that.

“We set a high standard last season but we have fell so short of that this season and that isn’t acceptable for Bo’ness.”

Hunter’s side now travel to Civil Service Strollers this Saturday ahead of a busy month with five league fixtures – including a derby double-header against Linlithgow Rose – and a Scottish Junior Cup fourth round tie against Dundee Downfield to schedule in.

“That cup tie has greater importance now,” the boss said.

“We still have big games coming up. That Junior Cup tie is one we are hoping to fit in soon if we are allowed to do so.

"We have the Christmas double-header against Lithgy (Linlithgow Rose). Going to Civil Service Strollers this Saturday is never an easy game.

“It is up to us to change our luck. We are not in a terrible position in the league – but the key is consistency. I have absolute belief in the group of players we have here.”

East Stirlingshire also return to Lowland League action this weekend after a break. Pat Scullion’s side travel to Berwick Rangers on Saturday afternoon.