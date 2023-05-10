Bo'ness United seal semi-final spot in Lowland League Cup

Ciaran Heeps put BU ahead early on in the tie, with Jamie Watson then equalising for the hosts before half time. The match looked set to go to spot kicks until Devon Jacobs grabbed a 92nd minute winner for Ian Little’s side on the break.

They now face Cumbernauld Colts this weekend at Broadwood, with University of Stirling facing East Kilbride in the other semi-final.

"It was a good win for us,” boss Little said. “The boys worked ever so hard and we had a few under-20s involved again. Young Cieran (Heeps) got a goal which was great.

BU boss Ian Little (Photo: Scott Louden)

"We worked well in our shape and I cannot find much to complain about really. Caley Braves are a good team and when you score a late winner it is always a nice feeling.

“We have done that a few times now and it is a good habit to get into.

"The semi-final will be tough and it is an odd time of the season. We don’t have much of a squad but we’ll give it our best shot.

"The draw has probably been kind to us too if you look at it that way.

"It is always good to win something and although we are thin on the ground, we have enough to get through the next tie for sure. Anything can happen if you get to a final.”